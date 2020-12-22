EN
    10:54, 22 December 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau region still in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region is the only area in Kazakhstan marked as the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 22, Kazinform reports.

    The ‘yellow zone’ includes the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    All other areas are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 739 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


