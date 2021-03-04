EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 04 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn moves into ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s coronavirus map as of March 4, 2021, has been issued, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the COVID-19 map, cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are placed in the «yellow zone».

    The rest of the regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, Atyrau region has moved into the «green zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!