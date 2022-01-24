EN
    15:49, 24 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn posts 486 fresh daily cases

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 486 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 486 new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the region in the past 24 hours, Atyrau city has added 332 infections. 26 more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

    40 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 16 in Indersk district, eight in Isatay district, 25 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 25 in Kurmangazinsk district, nine in Makatsk district, and 15 in Makhambet district.

    According to the press service, of the 486 daily cases, 235 are with symptoms and 251 without symptoms. 100 people have defeated the virus in the region over the past day.

    5,381 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 56 are being treated at the regional hospital number 2, 170 at the modular hospital, 44 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 77 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 285 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    The region is in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


