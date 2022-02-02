EN
    08:46, 02 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 17.9% ICU bed occupancy rate

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is 19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 2,360 infectious diseases beds are 11.7% full as 276 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the health office said.

    The number of COVID-19 parents in severe condition is 19 in Atyrau region, three of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, occupying 17.9% of the total ICU beds.

    Earlier it was reported that 5,304 people have been given Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.


