    07:45, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 60.1% ICU bed occupancy rate

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 75 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s total of 3,012 infectious diseases beds are 33.4% full as 1,005 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

    It said that 123 ICU beds are 60.1% occupied in Atyrau region as 75 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, with nine connected to artificial lung ventilation.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
