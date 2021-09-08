07:45, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6
COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports 60.1% ICU bed occupancy rate
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 75 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The region’s total of 3,012 infectious diseases beds are 33.4% full as 1,005 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.
It said that 123 ICU beds are 60.1% occupied in Atyrau region as 75 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, with nine connected to artificial lung ventilation.