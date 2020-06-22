COVID-19: Atyrau rgn reports new cases, most infections in regional center

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 38 new symptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region. Of them, 33 have been registered in Atyrau city, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional health office's press service, out of the recent cases, 32 underwent screening procedures before being diagnosed with COVID-19, and one was examined as he had come into contact with a COVID-19 infected person. Infections have also been found among residents of Isatay, Inder and Makhambet districts. They all have been placed in an infectious hospital to receive treatment in accordance with the appropriate medical protocol.

Those coming into contact with the COVID-19-infected people will be under medical supervision. Disinfection works are underway, the press service said.

So far, the region has reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases, and 1,095 recoveries.

Recall, 507 more cases of the coronavirus infection were detected over the past day in Kazakhstan, a 2.9% increase compared to Sunday.