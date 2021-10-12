EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 20% ICU bed occupancy rate

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy is at 20% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    226 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection at the infectious diseases hospitals occupying 9.6% of the total beds in the region, the health office said.

    The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 18, thus occupying 20% of the total ICU beds in the region. Of these, four are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that the region had reported 39 daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!