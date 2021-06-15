EN
    07:40, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 24.7% ICU bed occupancy

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 20 critically ill patients are in intensive care units, four of whom are on artificial lung ventilation, in Atyrau region. ICU bed occupancy stands at 24.7% in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Atyrau region’s health office.

    Infectious diseases beds are 16.2% full in the region, the health office said.

    The number of people receiving COVID-19 treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region stood at 341 as of June 14.

    The region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

    Earlier it was reported that 65.5 thousand residents of Atyrau region have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines.


