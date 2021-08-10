EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:42, 10 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 75% ICU bed occupancy rate

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 75% in Atyrau region as 86 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s infectious diseases beds are 58.4% full with 1,760 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

    The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 75% in Atyrau region as 86 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, nine of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    As earlier reported Atyrau rgn has seen a record high of 627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!