COVID-19: Atyrau rgn sees 75% ICU bed occupancy rate

The region’s infectious diseases beds are 58.4% full with 1,760 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 75% in Atyrau region as 86 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, nine of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

As earlier reported Atyrau rgn has seen a record high of 627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.