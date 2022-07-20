COVID-19 bed occupancy in Nur-Sultan stands at 41%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 260 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities in Nur-Sultan, head of the public health office Timur Muratov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing, Muratov said bed occupancy at the infectious facilities of Nur-Sultan stands at 41%.

He added that the bed capacity can be easily expanded as the city has experienced the COVID-19 peaks before. However, the best way to protect oneself is to get vaccinated, revaccinated and observe the sanitary regulations, Muratov said.

He told the press briefing that non-vaccinated people or those who didn’t contract the coronavirus infection before are responsible for 70% of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.