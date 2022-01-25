COVID-19 beds occupancy spiked nationwide, Giniyat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The COVID-19 beds occupancy has spiked the nationwide,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting.

The COVID-19 beds occupancy has jumped the nationwide since the number of new coronavirus infections rose sharply. For the past two weeks the infectious beds occupancy doubled from 18 to 38%. Over 50% of beds are occupied in the city of Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty and Pavlodar regions. 50% of ICU beds are occupied in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, over 178,000 cases were detected the countrywide since the beginning of the year. For the first time since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan set a new record of daily COVID-19 cases due to the high transmission and spread of the Omicron strain.