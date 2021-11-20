COVID-19: Brazil administered over 300 mi vaccine doses

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil has administered more than 300 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the country’s Health Ministry reported Nov. 19.

Thus far, 157.6 million people have received the first dose and 129.8 million got both doses or the single dose of the inoculation, which means that 73.3 percent of the target population have completed the vaccine cycle, AgenciaBrasil reports.

On Saturday (20), the ministry is launching a new campaign dubbed Mega Vaccination, aimed at expanding the number of Brazilians thoroughly vaccinated. Twenty-one million people are estimated not yet to have gone to health stations to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The new campaign aims to cover 85 percent of the target population with a complete vaccine cycle. In addition to the dose, the campaign is also directed at the administration of the booster dose for the appropriate age groups.