EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 20 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Brazil administered over 300 mi vaccine doses

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil has administered more than 300 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the country’s Health Ministry reported Nov. 19.

    Thus far, 157.6 million people have received the first dose and 129.8 million got both doses or the single dose of the inoculation, which means that 73.3 percent of the target population have completed the vaccine cycle, AgenciaBrasil reports.

    On Saturday (20), the ministry is launching a new campaign dubbed Mega Vaccination, aimed at expanding the number of Brazilians thoroughly vaccinated. Twenty-one million people are estimated not yet to have gone to health stations to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

    The new campaign aims to cover 85 percent of the target population with a complete vaccine cycle. In addition to the dose, the campaign is also directed at the administration of the booster dose for the appropriate age groups.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!