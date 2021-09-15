COVID-19: Brazil case tally surpasses 21 million

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpassed the threshold of 21 million people infected with COVID-19. After the 6,645 new cases registered in 24 hours are added, the country’s case count stands at 21,006,424. The figures can be found in the daily report released by the Health Ministry on Monday evening (Sep. 13), Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 reached 20,076,733—95.6 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thus far, 587,066 people have lost their lives to the pandemic, with 215 deaths being confirmed in the 24 hours prior to the publication of the report.

Also reported were 3,437 fatalities under investigation. In such cases, diagnoses depend on the result of tests concluded after the patient dies.

States

The Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (147,258), Rio de Janeiro (63,880), and Minas Gerais (53,698). Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,816), Amapá (1,962), Roraima (1,968), Tocantins (3,716), and Sergipe (6,003).

São Paulo also ranks first among the states with the largest case tally, with 4,300,644, followed by Minas Gerais (2,097,095), and Paraná (1,479,670). The states with the lowest number of cases are (87,914), Amapá (122,603), and Roraima (126,855).

Vaccination

According to the latest update on the ministry’s vaccination dashboard, 210.5 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in Brazil—137.7 million as the first dose, 72.7 million as the second or single dose. In 24 hours alone, 430.6 thousand doses were administered.