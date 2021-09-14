EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 14 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Brazil cases reach 20.9 mi, deaths 586k

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil has reported 586,851 deaths from the disease, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, released Sunday (Sep. 12). Of these, 293 were registered in the last 24 hours.

    The number of confirmed cases went up to 20,999,799, after the 10,615 new cases from the previous 24 hours were added. The ministry also reported that 20,050,471 people have recovered from the disease—95.5 percent of the total case tally. There are also 362,457 people being monitored, or 1.7 percent of the total, AgenciaBrasil reports.

    Figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing state secretariats submitting the data. On Tuesday, results tend to go higher as previously uncounted occurrences are finally computed.

    States

    On a list of Brazilian states organized by the number of fatalities, São Paulo ranks first, with 147,246 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro (63,880) and Minas Gerais (53,681).

    At the other end of the ranking, Acre is the state with the lowest amount of fatalities reported since the beginning of the pandemic—1,816. Next come Amapá (1,960) and Roraima (1,968).


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!