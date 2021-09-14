COVID-19: Brazil cases reach 20.9 mi, deaths 586k

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil has reported 586,851 deaths from the disease, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, released Sunday (Sep. 12). Of these, 293 were registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases went up to 20,999,799, after the 10,615 new cases from the previous 24 hours were added. The ministry also reported that 20,050,471 people have recovered from the disease—95.5 percent of the total case tally. There are also 362,457 people being monitored, or 1.7 percent of the total, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing state secretariats submitting the data. On Tuesday, results tend to go higher as previously uncounted occurrences are finally computed.

States

On a list of Brazilian states organized by the number of fatalities, São Paulo ranks first, with 147,246 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro (63,880) and Minas Gerais (53,681).

At the other end of the ranking, Acre is the state with the lowest amount of fatalities reported since the beginning of the pandemic—1,816. Next come Amapá (1,960) and Roraima (1,968).