COVID-19: Brazil has 13.4 mi cases, 353.1 thousand deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The report released by Brazil’s Ministry of Health on Sunday (Apr. 11) shows 37,017 new COVID-19 diagnoses in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,482,023, Agencia Brasil reports.

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in the pandemic add up to 353,137, after health authorities notified 1,803 new fatalities in 24 hours.

The document also indicates that 1,238,083 patients are currently being monitored and 11,880,803 have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 across the states

The Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (82,917), Rio de Janeiro (39,423), Minas Gerais (28,004), Rio Grande do Sul (21,881), and Paraná (19,076).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,343), Amapá (1,390), Roraima (1,393), Tocantins (2,248), and Sergipe (3,770).