COVID-19: Brazil has 19.7 mi cases, 551.9k deaths

BRASIL. KAZINFORM - The total amount of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil has reached 19,749,073. From Monday to Tuesday, health authorities confirmed 41,411 positive diagnoses for COVID-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

People who recovered from COVID-19 now add up to 18,466,822. There are also 730,416 cases being monitored by health care teams.

The number of lives lost to the pandemic has reached 551,835. In 24 hours, health authorities confirmed 1,333 new deaths from COVID-19.

The data were released Tuesday evening (Jul. 27) by the Ministry of Health in its daily update, combining figures sent through by state health secretariats on COVID-19 cases and relevant fatalities.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death toll for COVID-19 stand São Paulo (58,612), Minas Gerais (49,901), Paraná (34,695), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,147). Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,797), Roraima (1,831), Amapá (1,898), Tocantins (3,477), and Alagoas (5,759).

Vaccination

Thus far, the Health Ministry has distributed 175,869,358 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. Of these, 134.6 million doses have been administered—96.5 million as the first dose, and 38 million as the second or only dose.