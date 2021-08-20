COVID-19: Brazil has 20.457 mi cases, 571.66k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Brazil rose to 571,662. In 24 hours, 1,064 deaths were registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20,457,897. In 24 hours, 41,714 new cases were confirmed.

The data can be found in the daily update published by the Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Aug. 18). The report combines data provided by state health secretariats.

There are 523,245 people with an active case of the disease being monitored by health agents, and 19,362,990 patients have recovered.

Vaccination

As per the latest figures, 207.1 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been distributed to the states. Of these, 168.1 million have been administered in the country—117 of which as the first dose, 51.1 million as the second or single dose.