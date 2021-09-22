COVID-19: Brazil has 21.24 mi cases, 590.9k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started has reached 21,247,667. In 24 hours, 7,884 new positive diagnoses were registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

Those who recovered from COVID-19 new total 20,230,891, which accounts for 95.2 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 425,821 cases being monitored. These are people who had a diagnosis confirmed and are being cared for by health teams or recovering at home.

The total amount of lives lost to the pandemic now stands at 590,955. From Sunday to Monday, 203 deaths were recorded.

The data can be found in the daily report released by the Health Ministry on Monday evening (Sep. 20).

The figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing state health secretariats providing the data. On Tuesdays, results tend to be higher as previously uncounted cases from over the weekend are finally computed.

States

The states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (148,104), Rio de Janeiro (64,918), Minas Gerais (55,085), Paraná (38,491), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,607). Those with the lowest counts are Acre (1,817), Amapá (1,979), Roraima (1,987), Tocantins (3,743), and Sergipe (6,005).

In number of cases, São Paulo also ranks first, with 4.35 million, followed by Minas Gerais (2.11 million) and Paraná (1.49 million). The states with the lowest case tallies are Acre (87,932), Amapá (122,677), and Roraima (126,097).

Vaccination

According to the last update on the ministry’s vaccination dashboard, 222.4 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, 141.8 million of which as the first dose, 80.5 million as the second or only dose. In the last 24 hours, 293.7 thousand doses were administered.