COVID-19: Brazil has 21 mi cases, 587.7k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total number of people who have been contaminated with the novel coronavirus in Brazil has reached 21,019,830. In 24 hours, health authorities confirmed 13,406 positive diagnoses, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of Brazilians who lost their lives to the pandemic now stands at 587,797. From Monday to Tuesday, 731 deaths caused by the disease were registered.

Under investigation are 3,386 fatalities. In such cases, diagnoses depend on the result of tests concluded after the patient dies.

Recoveries now add up to 21,108,417, or 95.7 percent of the people infected in Brazil since tge beginning of the pandemic.

The figures can be found in the daily report, released on Tuesday evening (Sep. 14) by the country’s Ministry of Health. The update combines the surveys conducted by state health secretariats.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death counts are São Paulo (147,444), Rio de Janeiro (64,077), Minas Gerais (53,732), Paraná (38,163), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,510).

At the bottom are Acre (1,816), Amapá (1,963), Roraima (1,971), Tocantins (3,719), and Sergipe (6,003).