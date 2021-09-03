COVID-19: Brazil has 27.3k cases, 737 deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Ministry of Health registered 27,345 new cases of COVID-19 and 737 new deaths caused by complication linked to the disease in 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total death toll to 581,150. There are also 3,604 deaths under investigation, when diagnoses depend on exams concluded after a patient dies, AgenciaBrasil reports.

The new diagnoses brings Brazil’s case tally to 20,804,215 people contaminated since the first case was recorded, early last year.

The data can be found in the daily update released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Sep. 1). The report combines figures on cases and death sent by state and health secretariats.

The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 went up to 19,775,873—95.1 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the pandemic started.

States

Atop the ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls stand São Paulo (146,015), Rio de Janeiro (62,595), Minas Gerais (53,082), Paraná (37,555), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,227). The ones with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,814), Roraima (1,948), Amapá (1,953), Tocantins (3,689), and Sergipe (5,995).

Vaccination

The ministry’s vaccination dashboard now reads 192.9 million doses administered—130.7 million as the first dose, 62.1 million as the second. In 24 hours, 1.4 million doses were administered.