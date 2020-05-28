COVID-19: Brazil has 391,222 confirmed cases, 24,512 deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil registered another 1,039 new deaths from COVID-19, adding up to 24,512—up a4.4 percent from Monday (May 25), when 23,473 related obits were reported. The figures were updated in the daily report published by the Health Ministry on Tuesday (26), Agencia Brasil reports.

Included in the statistics were 16,326 new people infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total amount to 391,222 confirmed cases, up 4.3 percent from Monday’s total of 374,898.

Of all confirmed cases, 208, 117 are being monitored and 158,593 patients have recovered. There are also 3,882 obits being investigated.

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with the highest number of deaths (6,423). The state is followed by Rio de Janeiro (4,361), Ceará (2,603), Pernambuco (2,328), and Pará (2,469).

Deaths were also registered in Amazonas (1,852), Maranhão (817), Bahia (495), Espírito Santo (487), Alagoas (354), Paraíba (286), Minas Gerais (234), Rio Grande do Norte (220), Rio Grande do Sul (203), Amapá (173), Paraná (159), Rondônia (133), the Federal District (124), Santa Catarina (121), Piauí (119), Sergipe (116), Acre (105), Goiás (104), Roraima (102), Tocantins (64), Mato Grosso (43), and Mato Grosso do Sul (17).

Atop the list of states with the highest number of confirmed cases are São Paulo (86,017), Rio de Janeiro (40,024), Ceará (37,021), Amazonas (31,949), and Pernambuco (28,854), followed by Pará (28,600), Maranhão (24,278), Bahia (14,566), Espírito Santo (10,889), and Paraíba (8,919).

Of all people who died from COVID-19, 69 percent were aged 90 or older, and at least 63 percent displayed some risk factor, like heart, kidney, or lung disease, diabetes, as well as neurological conditions.

Thus far, 173,819 people have been hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Of these, 54,951 are linked to COVID-19, 1,877 to influenza, and 54,994 are still under investigation.