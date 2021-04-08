COVID-19: Brazil has 4,195 deaths reported in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached the milestone of four thousand deaths from COVID-19 on a single day. According to the report released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday (Apr. 6), health authorities confirmed 4,195 fatalities in 24 hours, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number brings the country’s total death toll up to 336,947. There are also 3,598 deaths under investigation, as in some cases the cause of death is issued after a patient dies.

New cases confirmed in 24 hours totaled 86,979, raising Brazil’s case tally to 13,100,580 infected since the pandemic started, with 11,558,774 having recovered, and 1,204,849 currently monitored by health agents.

Deaths and cases tend to be higher on Tuesdays as previously uncounted occurrences from the weekend are finally computed.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (78,554), followed by Rio de Janeiro (38,040), Minas Gerais (25,795), Rio Grande do Sul (21,018), and Paraná (17,685).

Those with the lowest death tolls are Acre (1,306), Amapá (1,346), Roraima (1,362), Tocantins (2,133), and Sergipe (3,642).

Vaccination

The country has distributed 43.3 million vaccine doses. Of these, 22.4 million have been administered—17.4 million as the first dose, 4.9 million as the second.