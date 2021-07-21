COVID-19: Brazil has 542.7k deaths, 19.3 mi cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached 542,756 lives lost due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. In 24 hours, health authorities confirmed 542 fatalities, Agencia Brasil reports.

From Sunday to Monday, 15,271 new positive diagnoses for COVID-19 were recorded, raising the number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,391,845. Of these, 18,067,080 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The figures can be found in the daily update released by the country’s Health Ministry on Monday (Jul. 19), combining data collected by state health secretariats.

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 stand São Paulo (134,900), Rio de Janeiro (57,585), Minas Gerais (48,988), Paraná (33,813), and Rio Grande do Sul (32,669). With the lowest death counts are Acre (1,779), Roraima (1,811), Amapá (1,883), Tocantins (3,415), and Alagoas (5,656).