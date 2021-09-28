COVID-19: Brazil has 8.6k cases, 243 deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has registered 8,668 cases of COVID-19 and 243 deaths caused by the disease in 24 hours, according to the report on the epidemiological situation released Sunday (Sep. 26) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,351,972 cases and 594,443 fatalities have been reported in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

A total of 20,340,373 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, and 417,156 cases are being monitored.

The figures are usually lower on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays due to difficulties facing the state health secretariats submitting the data. On Tuesdays, results tend to go higher as previously uncounted cases from over the weekend are finally computed.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest number of cases and deaths stands São Paulo, with 4.3 million and 149.1 thousand, respectively. In number of cases, the southeastern state is followed by Minas Gerais (2.1 million) and Paraná (1.5 million). The states with the lowest case tallies are Acre (87.9 thousand), Amapá (122.8 thousand), and Roraima (126.1 thousand).

By number of deaths, São Paulo is followed by Rio de Janeiro (65.6 thousand), and Minas Gerais (54.3 thousand). The states with the lowest amount of fatalities are Acre (1,836), Amapá (1,977), and Roraima (1,992).

Vaccination

As per the latest report published by the Ministry of Health, 231.8 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in Brazil—144.8 million as the first dose, 87 million as the second or single dose.