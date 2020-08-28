COVID-19: Brazil has had 118,600 deaths, 3.76 m cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reached 118,649 deaths due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, after 984 new deaths were registered from Wednesday to Thursday, as per the daily update released Thursday evening by the Health Ministry, Agencia Brasil reports.

The country’s case tally reached 3,761,391, when 44,235 people with the disease were incorporated into the figures from state secretariats. The amount is up 1.2 percent from the number of count reported Wednesday.

Also according to the report, 695,492 people are being monitored, and 2,947,250 have recovered.

COVID-19 by state

The states with the highest death toll are São Paulo (29,415), Rio de Janeiro (15,859), Ceará (8,265), Pernambuco (7,480), and Pará (6,102). Those with the lowest number of fatal cases are Roraima (586), Acre (607), Tocantins (635), Amapá (652) e Mato Grosso do Sul (800).