COVID-19: Brazil reaches 12.5 mi cases, 312.2 thousand deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Brazil has risen to 312,206. In 24 hours, 1,656 deaths were registered. There are also 3,566 fatalities under investigation in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total number of infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 12,534,688. In 24 hours, 44,326 new cases were confirmed by the authorities.

The data can be found in the daily update published by the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening (Mar. 28). The report combines figures provided by state health secretariats.

In all, 1,309,541 people have an active case of the disease and are being monitored by health professionals; 10,912,941 patients have recovered.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls is headed by São Paulo (71,991), followed by Rio de Janeiro (36,109), Minas Gerais (23,687), and Rio Grande do Sul (18,823).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,234), Amapá (1,268), Roraima (1,320), Tocantins (1,972), and Alagoas (3,489).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of cases (2,420,100). Next come Minas Gerais (1,100,575), Paraná (836,936), Rio Grande do Sul (830,630), and Santa Catarina (795,391).