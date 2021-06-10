COVID-19: Brazil reaches 17 mi cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached the grim milestone of 17 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. From Monday to Tuesday, 52,911 new positive diagnoses were confirmed, bringing the country’s total case tally to 17,037,129. The country has 1,066,266 active cases being monitored, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of people who have been infected but recovered since the pandemic started stands at 15,494,071—90.9 percent of the total.

Lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic have added up to 476,792. In 24 hours, 2,378 new deaths were confirmed.

The figures can be found in the daily update by the Ministry of Health, released Tuesday evening (Jun. 8). The report combines the data collected by the state health secretariats on cases and deaths.

States

With 115,309 fatalities, São Paulo is the state with the highest death toll for COVID-19. Next come Rio de Janeiro (51,865), Minas Gerais (41,720), Rio Grande do Sul (29,082), and Paraná (27,349). Among the states with the lowest death counts are Roraima (1,661), Acre (1,697), Amapá (1,733), Tocantins (2,965), Alagoas (4,901).

Vaccination

Brazil has surpassed the threshold of 100 million vaccine doses distributed. A total of 105.4 million doses of the jab against COVID-19 have been sent to the states. Of this total, 68.8 million doses have been administered—47.6 million as the first dose, 21.2 million as the second.