COVID-19: Brazil reaches 20.75 mi cases, 579.5k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached 20,752,281 registered cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. In 24 hours, health authorities reported 10,466 new positive diagnoses. There are also 479,809 active cases currently being monitored, Agencia Brasil reports.

The country’s death toll now stands at 579,574. From Monday to Friday, health secretariats confirmed 266 people succumbed to the disease.

The amount of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 19,692,898—94.9 percent of the infected people in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data were released in the daily update by the Health Ministry on Monday evening (Aug. 30). The report combines figures on cases and deaths raised by state health secretariats.

States

Atop the list of states with the highest death counts stand São Paulo (145,558), Rio de Janeiro (62,248), Minas Gerais (52,967), Paraná (37,451), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,159). At the bottom are Acre (1,814), Roraima (1,940), Amapá (1,951), Tocantins (3,679), and Sergipe (5,989).

Vaccination

On Monday, 189.6 million doses were said to have been administered—129.5 million of which as the first dose, 60 million as the second.