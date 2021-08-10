COVID-19: Brazil reaches 563k deaths, 20 mln cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of lives lost to the pandemic in Brazil reached 563.1 thousand on Sunday (Aug. 9). In 24 hours, 399 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the country stood at 20.1 million. From Saturday to Sunday, 13.8 thousand new positive diagnoses were confirmed, raising the total case tally to 20,151,779. Those who recovered from COVID-19 totaled 18.9 million.

The daily update was released by Brazil’s Health Ministry Sunday evening (8). It combines reports collected by state health secretariats on cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

Figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing the secretariats feeding the database. On Tuesdays, results tend to be higher, as previously uncounted cases from the weekend are finally computed.

States

The state with the highest death toll is São Paulo (140.7 thousand). Next come Rio de Janeiro (59.9 thousand), Minas Gerais (51.3 thousand), Paraná (35.8 thousand), and Rio Grande do Sul (33.5 thousand). Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,804), Roraima (1,889), Amapá (1,924), Tocantins (3,5 thousand), and Alagoas (5.8 thousand).

Vaccination

Also according to official figures, 184.8 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been delivered to states. Of these, 151.7 million have been administered—106.5 million as the first dose, 45.1 million as the second or only dose. In 24 hours, 2 million doses of the inoculation were administered.