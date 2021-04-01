COVID-19: Brazil registers 3,780 deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached a new record in the number of COVID-19 deaths registered in 24 hours: 3,780. The grim milestone topped the previous all-time high, observed on March 26, when 3,650 lives were lost to the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total did not take into account figures for Roraima state, which were not included in the Health Ministry’s report yesterday (Mar. 30).

The new figure brings the amount of lives lost to the disease up to 317,646. There are also 3,580 fatalities under investigation by health teams, as the cause of death is sometimes determined after a patient dies.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 12,658,109. In 24 hours, 84,494 new diagnoses were confirmed.

Recovered people now add up to 11,074,483. Those with an active case, being monitored by health teams, stand at 1,285,980.

Data are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to fewer workers registering infections and deaths. On Tuesday, they tend to go higher, as uncounted occurrences from previous days are finally computed.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls is headed by São Paulo (73,492), followed by Rio de Janeiro (36,432), Minas Gerais (23,915), Rio Grande do Sul (19,432), and Paraná (16,521).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,253), Amapá (1,292), Roraima (1,320, not updated since yesterday), Tocantins (2,007), and Sergipe (3,478).

Vaccination

Until last night, 34,9 million vaccine doses had been distributed. Of those, 18.1 million doses had been administered—14 million as the first dose, 4.1 million as the second.