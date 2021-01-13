COVID-19: Brazil reports 1.1 thousand deaths, 64 thousand cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A total of 1,110 deaths and 64,025 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported in Brazil in 24 hours. It was the day with the second highest number of new cases in the year. The record was set on January 7, when 87,843 new positive diagnoses were confirmed, Agencia Brasil reports.

The data can be found in the daily update published by the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening (Jan. 12). The report combines surveys conducted by state health secretariats monitoring cases, deaths, recovered cases, and people being receiving treatment.

With the more than 60 thousand new diagnoses, the number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 8,195,637. Also according to the ministry’s report, 717,240 people are going through active cases and being monitored by health agents, and 7,273,707 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total death toll has reached 204,690. There are 2,672 fatalities being investigated by health teams.

States

Atop the list with Brazilian states with the highest death counts stands São Paulo (48,662), Rio de Janeiro (26,976), Minas Gerais (12,750), Ceará (10,162), and Pernambuco (9,889). Those with the lowest amount of deaths are Roraima (795), Acre (827), Amapá (981), Tocantins (1,278), and Rondônia (1,950).

As for the number of infected, São Paulo has reached 1,561,844. Next come Minas Gerais (602,833), Santa Catarina (526,024), Bahia (515,861), and Paraná (486,349). The states with the lowest case tallies are Acre (43,432), Roraima (69,888), and Amapá (71,689).