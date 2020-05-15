COVID-19: Brazil reports 11,385 new cases in 24 hours

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil had 749 new deaths registered in 24 hours and reached 13,149 this Wednesday (May 13). The result is up six percent from the previous day, when 12.4 thousand obits from COVID-19 had been registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

Also in the report published by the Health Ministry, figures show that 11,385 people were identified to have the disease, adding up to 188,974, or an increase of 6.4 percent from Tuesday’s 177,589.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 97,402 (51.4%) are being monitored, and 78,424 (41,5%) have recovered. There are 2,050 deaths under investigation.

The lethality (number of deaths/number of cases) stood at seven percent and mortality (number of deaths by population) was 5.9 percent.

According to the global map by the Johns Hopkins University, more up-to-date than the figures maintained by the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil has overtaken France and now ranks sixth among the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases, behind Italy (222.1 thousand), Spain (228 thousand), the UK (230.9 thousand), Russia (242.2 thousand), and the US (1.38 million).

The states with the highest incidence rate (number of cases/100 thousand people) for COVID-19 are Amazonas (381.6), Amapá (344.3), Roraima (232.9), Ceará (209.8), Acre (192.1), and Pernambuco (155.9).

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with the highest death toll (4,118), followed by Rio de Janeiro (2,050), Ceará (1,389), Pernambuco (1,224), and Amazonas (1,160). The number of deaths is still on the rise in the remaining 22 Brazilian states.