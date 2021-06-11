COVID-19: Brazil reports 17.1m cases, 479.5 thousand deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - In Brazil, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started has reached 17,122,877. In 24 hours, 85,748 new positive COVID-19 diagnoses were confirmed. The country also has 3,888 active cases being monitored, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of people who recovered from the infection since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 15,596,816, which accounts for 91.1 percent of the total infected with the virus.

Lives lost to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus have added up to 479,515. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 2,723 new fatalities were notified—the highest count since May 5, when 2,811 new deaths were registered.

There are also 3,888 fatalities under investigation—when health authorities are still working on ascertaining the cause of death even after a patient passes away.

The data can be found in the daily update by Brazil’s Ministry of Health, released Wednesday evening (Jun. 9). The report combines data collected by state health secretariats on cases and deaths.

States

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (115,960). Next come Rio de Janeiro (52,094), Minas Gerais (42 thousand), Rio Grande do Sul (29,218), and Paraná (27,540).

Those with the lowest death counts are Roraima (1,662), Acre (1,697), Amapá (1,741), Tocantins (2,971), and Alagoas (4,922).