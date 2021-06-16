COVID-19: Brazil reports 17.4 mi cases, 488.2 thousand deaths

BRAZILIA. KAZINFORM - The total of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic reached 17,452,612 in Brazil, after 39,846 new positive diagnoses were registered from Sunday to Monday. The country also has 3,888 active cases being monitored, Agencia Brasil reports.

People who failed to resist the novel coronavirus added up to 488,228. In 24 hours, 827 new deaths were reported.

There also 3,841 fatalities under investigation, which happens when health authorities continue investigating a patient’s cause of death after they die.

The number of recovered patients since the pandemic began now stands at 15,854,264—90.8 percent of the total infected with the virus.

The figures can be found in the daily update published Monday evening (Jun. 14) by the Health Ministry. The report combines data collected by state health secretariats on cases and deaths.

States

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (118,213). Next come Rio de Janeiro (53,015), Minas Gerais (43,154), Rio Grande do Sul (29,701), and Paraná (28,177).

With the lowest death counts for the disease are Roraima (1,679), Acre (1,719), Amapá (1,769), Tocantins (3,029), and Alagoas (5,020).

Vaccination

Thus far, 109.8 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been sent to states. Of these, 74.2 million doses have been administered—52.4 million as the first dose, 21.7 million as the second.