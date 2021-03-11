COVID-19: Brazil reports 2,286 deaths, 79k cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - For the first time, the daily report on the pandemic this Wednesday (Mar. 10) has more than 2 thousand new fatalities caused by COVID-19. A total of 2,286 lives were lost on one day. The figure topped the previous highest result, observed Tuesday (9), when 1,972 deaths from the disease had been notified, Agencia Brasil reports.

The amount of people who succumbed to the novel coronavirus has reached 270,656. There are also 2,930 fatalities under investigations, which happens when the diagnosis on the cause of death is only declared after the patient dies.

The total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 11,202,305. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 79,876 new positive diagnoses were registered by health teams. Patients recovered now add up to 9,913,739. The amount of active cases being monitored by health teams stands at 1,017,910.

The data were released as part of the daily report published yesterday evening (Mar. 10) by the country’s Ministry of Health. The document combines data provided by state and local health authorities on cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls stands São Paulo (62,570), followed by Rio de Janeiro (33,893), Minas Gerais (19,824), Rio Grande do Sul (14,087), and Paraná (13,060).

Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,083), Amapá (1,167), Roraima (1,203), Tocantins (1,611), and Sergipe (3,057).