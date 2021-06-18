COVID-19: Brazil reports 2.9k deaths, 95.3k cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - In the last 24 hours, Brazilian health authorities reported 2,997 deaths from COVID-19 in the country, the highest count on a single day since April 29’s 3,001. Brazil now has a total death toll of 493,693 victims, Agencia Brasil reports.

New positive diagnoses for COVID-19 added up to 95,367 in 24 hours, the third highest since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassed only by June 2’s 95,601 and March 25’s 100,158.

With the new cases, the country has a case tally of 17,628,588 since the pandemic started. The nation also has 1,104,294 active cases being monitored.

The figures can be found in the daily update released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday evening (Jun. 16). The report combines data gathered by state health secretariats.

The number of people infected who have recovered from the disease has exceeded 16 million, and reached 16,030,601—90.9 percent of the total infected.

States

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death toll for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (119,905). Next come Rio de Janeiro (53,476), Minas Gerais (43,559), Rio Grande do Sul (30,032), and Paraná (28,847).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Roraima (1,688), Acre (1,723), Amapá (1,784), Tocantins (3,054), and Alagoas (5,056).

Vaccination

Thus far, 110,471,288 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been distributed to states and municipalities. Of these, 76,695,677 doses—54,715,698 administered as the first dose, 21,979,979 million as the second.