COVID-19: Brazil reports 21.2 mi cases, 592.3k deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people infected since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil has reached 21,238,567. In 24 hours, 36,473 new positive diagnoses were registered, according to the report released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Sep. 22), Agencia Brasil reports.

The total of people who succumbed to the pandemic thus far stands at 592,316. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 876 new deaths were confirmed by health authorities.

Recoveries rose to 20,295,538. This accounts for 95.4 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the pandemic started.

There are also 395,713 cases being monitored. These are people who had their diagnosis confirmed and are being cared for by health teams or recovering at home.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death toll for COVID-19 are São Paulo (148,495), Rio de Janeiro (65,227), Minas Gerais (54,162), Paraná (38,624), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,661).

Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,835), Amapá (1,975), Roraima (1,988), Tocantins (3,752), and Sergipe (6,006).

Vaccination

The ministry’s vaccination dashboard showed 224.9 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 administered—142.6 million as the first dose, 82.2 million as the second.

In 24 hours, the number of doses administered reached 1.3 million.