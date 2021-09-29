COVID-19: Brazil reports 210 deaths, 14.4k infections in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reported 14,423 cases of COVID-19 and 210 deaths caused by the disease in 24 hours, according to the report on the epidemiological situation published Monday (Sep. 27) by the country’s Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

After the new COVID-19 diagnoses were confirmed, the people contaminated since the beginning of the pandemic added up to 21,366,395. According to the report, 20,361,191 people have recovered from the disease.

Cases being monitored now total 410,551. These are people who had their diagnoses confirmed and are being cared for by health teams or recovering at home.

Also per the document, the amount of people who lost their lives to the disease has reached 594,653. There are 3,090 fatalities caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) under investigation. In a number of cases, analysis on the cause of death continues after the patient passes away.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (149,127), Rio de Janeiro (65,661), Minas Gerais (54,373), Paraná (38,929), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,752).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,836), Amapá (1,977), Roraima (1,993), Tocantins (3,777), and Sergipe (6,008).

Vaccination

The latest official data show that 232.2 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered across Brazil—144.9 million as the first dose, 87.3 million as the second or single dose.

In 24 hours, 537,043 million doses were administered. A total of 284.6 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 are reported to have been distributed across the country.