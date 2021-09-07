COVID-19: Brazil reports 266 deaths, 12.9k cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reported 266 deaths and 12,915 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, as per the latest epidemiological report, published Sunday (Sep. 5) by the country’s Ministry of Health. Thus far, 20,890,779 cases of the disease have been confirmed, along with 583,628 fatalities, Agencia Brasil reports.

The document shows 19,862,438 people have recovered from COVID-19—95.1 percent of the total. Also reported are 44,713 cases being monitored plus 3,474 deaths under investigation.

The update combines data on cases and deaths submitted by state health secretariats. Figures are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing the local secretariats feeding the database. On Tuesdays, numbers tend to go higher as previously uncounted cases are computed.

The state of São Paulo has the highest case and death counts for COVID-19—4.29 million and 146.5 thousand, respectively. As for cases, Minas Gerais ranks second (2.08 million), followed by Paraná (1.46 million). Those with the fewest cases are Acre (87,875), Amapá (122.5 thousand), and Roraima (122.4 thousand).

The second state by number of deaths is Rio de Janeiro (63,234), with Minas Gerais coming next (53,323). The states with the least deaths are Acre (1,814), Roraima (1,956), and Amapá (1,959).

Vaccination

Approximately 200.71 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 are reported to have been administered in Brazil—134.13 million of which as the first dose, 66.55 million as the second or single dose.



