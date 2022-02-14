COVID-19: Brazil reports 314 deaths and 54,220 new cases in 24 hours

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Brazil since the pandemic started has reached 27,479,963. 54,220 new diagnoses were registered in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The document reported 314 fatalities in 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, deaths from the disease have reached 638,362. 3,160 fatalities from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) are still under investigation. In these cases, further tests and procedures are needed to determine whether the cause of death was COVID-19, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Currently, 86.5 percent of the total infected people are free of symptoms. This rate reached 96.2 percent in December, before the arrival of Omicron in Brazil. The total number of active and monitored cases is 3,058,158 (11.1 percent).