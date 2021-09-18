COVID-19: Brazil reports 34.4k cases, 643 deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s health authorities registered 34,407 new cases of COVID-19 and 643 deaths as a result of complications linked to the disease in 24 hours. The data were released by the country’s Ministry of Health on Thursday (Sep16) in its daily report on the pandemic.

After the latest data are added to the statistics, Brazil’s total death toll stands at 589,240. There are also 3,331 fatalities under investigation, where diagnoses depend on the result of tests concluded only after the patient dies, AgenciaBrasil reports.

The country’s case tally has reached 21,069,017, with recoveries adding up to 20,173,064—95.7 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. Also reported were 306,713 cases being monitored. These are people who had their diagnoses confirmed and are being cared for by health agents or recovering at home.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death counts are São Paulo (147,811), Rio de Janeiro (64,472), Minas Gerais (53,899), Paraná (38,268), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,472).

The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,816), Amapá (1,969), Roraima (1,982), Tocantins (3,728), and Sergipe (6,003).

Vaccination

By Thursday evening, the ministry’s vaccination dashboard showed 216.6 million doses administered, 139.8 million as the first dose, 76.7 million as the second. In 24 hours, 2.5 million doses were administered.



