    12:16, 07 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Brazil reports 560,706 deaths, 20,066,587 cases

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpasses the threshold of 560 thousand deaths from COVID-19. In 24 hours, health authorities reported 1,099 new fatalities from the disease, bringing the country’s total death count to 560,706, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The amount of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 20,066,587. From Wednesday to Thursday, 40,054 new positive diagnoses were confirmed. Patients who recovered from COVID-19 totaled 18,840,232.

    The data can be found in the daily update released Thursday (Aug. 5) by the Health Ministry. The document combines figures on cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 collected by state health secretariats.

    States

    Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 are São Paulo (139.464), Rio de Janeiro (59.487), Minas Gerais (50.639), Paraná (35.586) e Rio Grande do Sul (33.496). Com menos mortes estão Acre (1.802), Roraima (1.886), Amapá (1.916), Tocantins (3.548) e Alagoas (5.845).

    Vaccination

    According to official figures, 175.8 million doses have been delivered and 147.2 million administered, 103.8 million as the first dose, 43.3 million as the second. In the last 24 hours, 1.3 million doses were administered.


