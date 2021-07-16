COVID-19: Brazil reports 57.7k cases, 1.5k deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian health authorities registered in 24 hours 57,736 new cases of infection with COVID-19 and 1,556 deaths stemming from complications linked to the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of diagnoses brings the total amount of people who caught COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,209,729. The death count now stands at 537,394.

People who recovered from COVID-19 now add up to 17,858,633, which accounts for 93 percent of the people infected since the pandemic started.

The data can be found in the daily update released by the Health Ministry (Jul. 14), which combines information collected by state health secretariats.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is São Paulo, with 133,364. Next come Rio de Janeiro, with 57,075; Minas Gerais, with 48,350; Paraná, with 33,160; and Rio Grande do Sul, with 32,435.

The states with the least fatalities are Acre, with 1,771, Roraima, with 1,797; Amapá, with 1,875; Tocantins, with 3,364; and Alagoas, with 5,578.