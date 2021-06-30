COVID-19: Brazil reports 618 deaths, 27,804 cases in 24 hours

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached 514,092 deaths from COVID-19. In 24 hours, 618 fatalities were confirmed, as well as 27,804 new cases. In all, 18,448,402 cases have been confirmed in the country. Recovered patients add up to 16,673,329, Agencia Brazil reports.

The data can be found in the daily report released Monday evening (Jun. 28) by the Ministry of Health. The document combines figures on cases and deaths collected by state health authorities.

The amount of cases and fatalities are usually lower on holidays, Sundays, and Mondays due to difficulties feeding public databases with data on the weekend. On Tuesdays, figures are usually higher as previously uncounted cases are finally computed.

The ranking of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (126,112), Rio de Janeiro (55,195), and Minas Gerais (45,924). Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Roraima (1,731), Acre (1,736), and Amapá (1,832).

As for confirmed cases, São Paulo also stands atop the list, with 3.7 million cases. Minas Gerais, with 1.7 million, and Paraná, with 1.2 million cases, come up next. The state with the least cases of COVID-19 is Acre, with 85.4 thousand, followed by Roraima (111.8 thousand) and Amapá (116.8 thousand).