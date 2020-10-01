COVID-19: Brazil reports 863 deaths, 32,058 cases in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The daily report by Brazil’s Health Ministry, published Tuesday (Sep. 29), reveals that the country has notified 32,058 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,777,522, Agencia Brasil reports.

Of this total, 2.9 percent of cases resulted in death (142,921), 10.5 percent of patients are being treated (499,513), and 86.6 percent of Brazilians who contracted COVID-19 have recovered (4,134,088).

In 24 hours, 863 deaths were confirmed. Health authorities are also investigating whether 2,501 deaths were caused by the novel coronavirus.

São Paulo

From Monday to Tuesday, São Paulo reported 6,377 cases of the novel coronavirus. Deaths, in turn, totaled 266—the lowest figure on a Tuesday since May 26 (203 deaths). This brings the death toll to 35,391 and the case tally to 979,519 since the pandemic started. The state still ranks first in COVID-19 statistics.

Of all diagnosed cases, 847,418 people have recovered, 107,415 after hospitalization. There are 9,076 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases, 3,954 of whom in a serious state. The bed occupancy rate in intensive care units is 44.4 percent statewide and 4.9 percent in the Great São Paulo.