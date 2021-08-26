EN
    12:16, 26 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Brazil reports 894 deaths, 30.8k cases in 24h

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian health authorities in 24 hours registered 30,872 new cases of COVID-19, raising the country’s total case tally to 20,614,866. Patients who recovered now add up to 19,530,843, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Also reported were 894 new deaths as a result of the disease, which brings Brazil’s total death toll for COVID-19 to 575,742.

    The figures can be found in the daily update released by the country’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening (Aug. 24).

    States

    Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death count for COVID-19 are São Paulo (144,510), Rio de Janeiro (61,605), Minas Gerais (52,521), Paraná (37,098), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,011). At the bottom are Acre (1,811), Roraima (1,928), Amapá (1,949), Tocantins (3,660), and Sergipe (5,972).

    Vaccination

    The ministry’s vaccination dashboard on Tuesday read 179.7 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 administered—123.9 million of which as the first dose and 55.8 million as the second or only dose. Between Monday and Tuesday, 1.1 million doses were administered.


