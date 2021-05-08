COVID-19: Brazil’s case tally tops 15 million

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpasses the 15 million milestone fo people infected with the coronavirus since the first case, in February 2020. In 24 hours, 73,380 new positive diagnoses were confirmed, bringing the nation’s total case load to 15,003,563, according to the Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

Also reported were 995,279 active cases being monitored in the country.

The total amount of lives lost to the pandemic has risen to 416,949. From Wednesday to Thursday, 2,550 deaths were notified. There are also 3,693 deaths under investigation.

As per the Thursday (May 6) update, Brazil has 13,591,335 people recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This amounts to 90.6 percent of the total of people who have been infected with the virus.

States

The Brazilian state with the highest death toll for COVID-19 is São Paulo (99,406). Next come Rio de Janeiro (45,914), Minas Gerais (35,165), Rio Grande do Sul (25,668), and Paraná (23,493).

The lowest death tolls are seen in the states of Roraima (1,533), Acre (1,568), Amapá (1,573), Tocantins (2,630), and Alagoas (4,329).