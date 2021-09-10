COVID-19: Brazil’s cases total 20.92 mi, deaths 584.4k

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s health authorities have registered 20,928,008 people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. In 24 hours, 14,430 new positive diagnoses were confirmed, Agencia Brasil reports.

State health secretariats have also reported 584,421 people who lost their lives to COVID-19. From yesterday to today, 250 new fatalities were due to the disease were registered.

There are also 3,491 deaths under investigation. In such situations, diagnoses depend on the result of tests concluded only after the patient dies.

The update was made public by the Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Sep. 8). The report combines data on cases and deaths submitted by state health secretariats.

The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 19,966,693—95.4 percent of the people infected in Brazil since the pandemic started.

Also reported were 376,894 cases being monitored, which means the diagnosis has been confirmed and the patient is being cared for by health agents or recovering at home.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 are São Paulo (146,610), Rio de Janeiro (63,354), Minas Gerais (53,407), Paraná (37,858), and Rio Grande do Sul (34,362).

The ones with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,815), Roraima (1,958), Amapá (1,960), Tocantins (3,706), and Sergipe (6,001).

Vaccination

By this Wednesday, the ministry’s vaccination dashboard read 203.2 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 administered across the country—135.4 million as the first dose, 67.9 million as the second.