COVID-19: Brazil sees 42.2k cases, 1.3k deaths in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - In 24 hours, Brazilian health authorities have registered 42,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,318 deaths from the disease. The figures were registered between Wednesday and Thursday and can be found in the daily update on the pandemic by the country’s Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

The new statistics, disclosed Thursday (Jul. 29), brought the nation’s death toll for COVID-19 to 554,497. There are also 3,414 fatalities under investigation.

The amount of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic escalated to 19,839,369 after the new cases were counted. Also recorded were 714,881 cases being monitored. Patients who recovered from COVID-19 added up to 18,569,991, which represents 93.6 percent of the people infected with the disease since the pandemic began.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death counts for COVID-19 are São Paulo (138,436), Rio de Janeiro (58,973), Minas Gerais (50,225), Paraná (35,073), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,246).

Those with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (1,798), Roraima (1,849), Amapá (1,905), Tocantins (3,493), and Alagoas (5,785).

Vaccination

By Thursday evening, 176.2 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 had been distributed, and 138.1 million doses had been administered. Of these, 98.5 million have been administered as the first dose, and 39.6 million as the second or single dose.