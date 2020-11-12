EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:40, 12 November 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Brazil surpasses 5.7 million cases

    None
    None
    BRASÍLIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has exceeded the mark of 5.7 million cases of COVID-19. The latest report released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening (Nov. 10) states that 25,012 new positive diagnoses of the illness were notified, bringing the total case tally to 5,700,044, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Brazil ranks third in number of cases, according to the global map from US Johns Hopkins University, used across the world as a gauge of pandemic-related statistics. Above the country on the list are India (8.59 million) and the US (10.2 million), both more populous than Brazil.

    The amount of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 162,829 countrywide, after the 201 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday were computed.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!